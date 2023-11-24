Weekend forecast: Cold with a few flurries

The rest of the holiday weekend will be relatively travel-friendly. However, we are tracking a couple of weak systems that have the potential to bring flurries or light snow showers to parts of our region on Saturday and again Saturday night into Sunday. It’ll be cold, too, with highs remaining below average through the weekend. Long-range models suggest that we will remain dry through most of next week with temperatures climbing slightly by late week into the following weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s.

The first of two weekend systems will arrive Friday night, bringing clouds and light snow flurries through Saturday. Travel impacts will be minimal with no snow accumulation expected. High temps will reach the upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday afternoon.

Our second weekend system is a cold front that will move through Saturday night into Sunday, bringing scattered light snow showers followed by slightly colder temperatures for the start of next week. Snowfall amounts with this system will be limited to a dusting with slightly more possible north and east. After the front passes, it will get windy and temperatures will drop once again. Northwest wind will increase throughout the day Sunday with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible by late afternoon. By Monday morning, temps will drop into the low teens with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s by Monday afternoon.

Long-range models suggest that next week will be dry with slowly warming temperatures. Highs will climb back into the upper 30s by late next week.

