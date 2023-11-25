Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. The 6-year-old has not been identified.

Further information was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27...
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door
Hilarious footage of a fleeing Roomba went viral. (Source: CNN, iRobot, Shelley Betz/TikTok,...
'FREEDOM!': Runaway Roomba goes viral