Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door

Hilarious footage of a fleeing Roomba went viral. (Source: CNN, iRobot, Shelley Betz/TikTok, Columbia Records)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Roomba escaped out of a Georgia home’s open front door and quickly landed itself in a mess.

Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27 million views.

The Roomba’s owner, Shelley Betz, said she could not find her vacuum anywhere.

“We could not find him, and we looked under all the furniture,” she said.

Unbeknownst to Betz and her family, the Roomba headed out the front door they’d left open while putting up Christmas decorations.

“We were doing Christmas decorations, in and out, and he escaped,” Betz said.

Two days later, Betz’s husband found the vacuum under a bunch of leaves in the front yard. But the vacuum didn’t make it very far at all; maybe 10 yards, Betz said.

After they found the vacuum, the family looked back at their Ring doorbell camera footage and witnessed the Roomba’s escape.

“We were laughing hysterically,” Betz said.

So was the internet. Images of the Roomba’s escape instantly turned into memes.

Though the Roomba made a clean getaway, it was left in quite a mess. It still works, but it lost its padding and its brushes.

Still, Betz praises the vacuum’s ingenuity.

“He did his job. He did what he was born to do,” Betz said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.
Longtime FDNY chaplain dies on Thanksgiving from 9/11-related cancer
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say