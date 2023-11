MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU men’s basketball team improves to 5-0 on the season after beating Waldorf 113-55 Friday night.

The Mavericks are back in action Saturday, November 25th at the Taylor Center against Bethany Lutheran tipping off at 4:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.