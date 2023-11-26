MSU men’s basketball continues win streak defeating Bethany Lutheran

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team improves to 6-0 after beating Bethany Lutheran 97-63 Saturday night.

The mavericks are back on the court Friday, December 1st at the Taylor Center taking on Sioux Falls for their first NSIC game of the season tipping off at 5:00 pm.

Bethany Lutheran plays next Wednesday, November 29th on the road at Wisconsin- La Crosse tipping off at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.