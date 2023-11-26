MSU women’s basketball gets back in the win column

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team gets back in the win column after defeating UW-Parkside 98-68 Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks hit the court next Friday, December 1st against Sioux Falls tipping off at the Taylor Center at 7:30 p.m.

