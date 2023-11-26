MSU women’s basketball gets back in the win column
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team gets back in the win column after defeating UW-Parkside 98-68 Saturday afternoon.
The Mavericks hit the court next Friday, December 1st against Sioux Falls tipping off at the Taylor Center at 7:30 p.m.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.