Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball gears up for season ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team finished the season last year as the UMAC champions, with a 23-5 overall record and a trip to the NCAA tournament. This season the team returned all five of their starters and they’re ready to get back to business.

“It’s a really cohesive group its a fun group of guys its a veteran group which is fun they really know how to go about their approach” said head coach Pat Garvin.

Bethany Lutheran finished the season last year being the 4th highest scoring team in the nation. The team is already off to a hot start this season averaging 83.8 points a game in just 5 games played.

“We play extremely up tempo we try to attack early and often and we really do a good job of sharing the basketball. At one point last year we were top 10 in the country in assist per game and we have carried that over and within our system its not a lot of one on one its sharing the basketball” said coach Garvin.

“I think we got a lot of heart we got a lot of experience so that’s really going to help us down the line” said senior Mason Ackley.

Although the team is filled with veteran players the team in continuing to learn as the season progresses.

“We are not to the finish point yet we got a long ways to grow really far to grow which is good to see and everyone wants to grow we are trying to get better each and every day which is good to see” said senior Hunter Nielsen.

The team made it to the NCAA tournament last year, but didn’t make it past the first round. This season they want to make it back to the tournament, but they’re making sure to stay focused on the present.

“We want to keep day by day getting better that’s really all we focus on we don’t look to far ahead because that’s how you get lost in the season so we just try to take it day by day” said Ackley.

Bethany Lutheran plays next Wednesday, November 29th against university of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

