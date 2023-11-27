Beyond Kato Living: Huntley Cafe

Your Photos
Our latest Beyond Kato Living segment takes us to this post office, cafe combo that locals truly rely on to start their day.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tucked inside a farming community is a gem that doubles as a place where people grab their mail & their grub. Our latest Beyond Kato Living segment takes us to this post office, cafe combo that locals truly rely on to start their day. Check out the Huntley Cafe.

You can find Huntley Cafe at 16978 315th Avenue in Huntley.

