Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body of missing Goodhue County man found by searchers

Nagel had been missing since November 15.
Brad Nagel
Brad Nagel(kttc)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Brad Nagel, 57, was found Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, his body was found by searchers on Nagel’s property in rural Red Wing.

Police say a medical examiner responded to the scene, and an investigation is taking place.

Officials expect to release more information on Monday.

Nagel had been missing since November 15.

Police say that Nagel’s family thanks everyone who helped in the search for Nagel.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
FILE - After signing a declaration of candidacy to run for president and walking out of the New...
Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat running for president, says he won’t run for re-election to Congress
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Children with special needs can enjoy a visit with a disability trained Santa in a sensitive...
St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announces temporary closure as search for bar manager underway