Body of missing Goodhue County man found by searchers

RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Brad Nagel, 57, was found Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, his body was found by searchers on Nagel’s property in rural Red Wing.

Police say a medical examiner responded to the scene, and an investigation is taking place.

Officials expect to release more information on Monday.

Nagel had been missing since November 15.

Police say that Nagel’s family thanks everyone who helped in the search for Nagel.

