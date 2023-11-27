Your Photos
City of Le Sueur to swear in new Chief of Police

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Sueur will swear in a new police chief on Monday.

The new Chief of Police will be Chief Pilar Stier, and she will be sworn in during a ceremony inside the Le Sueur-Henderson High School.

The event begins at around 7:15 p.m.

Several city and state officials will speak at the ceremony, including Le Sueur Mayor Shawn Kirby.

The swearing-in ceremony is open to the public.

Chief Stier will later take her official oath of office at the end of the next regular City Council meeting.

Dessert and refreshments will be offered, following the ceremony.

The event is open to the public.

