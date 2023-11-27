Cold start to the work week

After a cold and somewhat snowy weekend, we are starting the week with chilly temperatures.

Uncomfortable wind chill values in the negatives are expected for a decent amount of today, and temperatures will only warm up into the mid to lower 20s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be even colder than last night, with most of us in the single digits. Later this week, temperatures will “warm” back into the 30s and 40s which is closer to what we would normally expect this time of year.

We will see slightly breezy conditions today which will make it feel even more uncomfortable paired with the chilly temperatures.

Dry conditions will last through the week, with the next chance of precipitation not occurring until next weekend.

