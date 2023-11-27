Your Photos
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning involving an Indiana couple. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Michigan State Police is investigating a plane crash that happened Sunday morning, killing a couple from Indiana and their two dogs.

Michigan State troopers received reports of the plane crash around 10 a.m. Police said a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. Authorities said they were visiting family in the Ludington area.

The couple was known by many in the Lake James community, and Strebig was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, a residential remodeling, roofing and concrete business.

Leaders with International Seaplane Fly-in in Maine shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s death, saying they were beloved members of the fly-in community.

“They were also known for being kind, compassionate, and charitable individuals who were always willing to jump in at a moment’s notice to get things done,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

