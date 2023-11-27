Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems

Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity breach that impacted several company systems.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF identified the incident last week and began an investigation.

The company says it “retained leading experts to assist the Company, notified law enforcement authorities, and implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.”

The company also blocked access to some systems, which resulted in disruptions in business. Some services related to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, mortgage transaction services, and technology to the real estate and mortgage industries, were affected by these measures.

The company says its majority-owned subsidiary, F&G Annuities & Life, a leading provider of insurance solutions, was not impacted by the incident.

Based on the investigation, FNF determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FNF says the company is continuing to assess the impact of the incident and is working to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery
A chance meeting between two men led to a life-saving ride to get a heart transplant.
Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride