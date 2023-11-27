Your Photos
DNR, City of Mankato continue tree removal efforts to prevent spread of EAB

FILE - The Minnesota DNR, City staff will continue to eliminate a total of 75 Ash trees across four City parks; part of the city’s EAB Management Plan.(KEYC news 12)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After receiving grant funding, tree removal in Mankato continues to eradicate Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

According to a release from the city, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), city staff will continue to eliminate a total of 75 Ash trees across four City parks; part of the City’s EAB Management Plan.

Selected parks for tree removal include:

  • Sibley Park - 19 ash trees removed
  • Land of Memories - 31 ash trees removed
  • Lions Park - 17 ash trees removed
  • Erlandson Park - 8 ash trees will be removed

Trees selected for removal through this project were done deliberately, based on overall conditions, as well as their location, and include both trees actively infested with EAB and those not currently infested.

After the removal of the selected Ash trees, the stumps will be removed and 100 new trees will be planted come springtime, next year, within the four parks.

New tree plantings will involve a myriad of unique species to improve the overall diversity of the area’s urban forest which helps protect from future insect and disease outbreaks.

Removing trees infested with EAB is particularly important to help slow the spread of the invasive species, protect other ash trees and control potential public safety hazards at the parks.

The preemptive removal of Ash trees not currently infested with EAB also helps slow down entire environmental and the many economic impacts of EAB.

To learn more, visit City’s EAB management efforts, e-mail staff, or call at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

