Good samaritan helps stop house fire in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A late night fire in Goodhue County was quickly put out with no injuries thanks to a good samaritan.

Deputies received a call just after 11:30 Sunday night from someone who saw a fire at a home on 4th Street East in Zumbrota.

Authorities arrived less than two minutes later and were able to evacuate the residence.

First responders say the people living there were able to safely go back inside shortly after midnight.

