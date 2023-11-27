The GSR Festival returns to Mankato for 20th year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Goldsmith’s Reunion (GSR) Fine Arts Festival returned for its 20th year of connecting local artists with the Mankato community.

The festival allows artists to display their creativity and tell the special stories behind each art piece, with no admission fee.

William Sumner, a local artist has been working with his wife since their high school art class to create art made from fiber, filtered wool, and paper.

“I enjoy doing shows, talking with people,” said Sumner. “Nobody else does art the way we do. We’ve done shows for you know 35-40 years, and I still enjoy setting up a show and talking to people and getting ideas and carrying on with the business.”

Community members got to enjoy all types of art in the main room within the Mayo Event Center, and in the smaller room, they got to enjoy books from a variety of authors. In the hallway, there was music changing every hour.

“This is not work...it’s a labor of love,” proclaimed Co-Director of the event, Tom Bliese. “It’s a great show. It gives our artists a chance to show their work, and it gives our community a chance to understand, you don’t have to go to Chicago to find good artwork It’s right here! And it’s made by people you know!”

There were over 45 artists at the festival to display their artwork, and all sales went directly to each artist.

“Yeah, the festival is wonderful,” said GSR Festival attendee, Meghan Strait. “It’s actually one of my favorite shows that we come to every year. It has something for everyone. And so, I think that’s really great.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.