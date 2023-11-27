Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The GSR Festival returns to Mankato for 20th year

The GSR Fine Arts Festival returned for its 20th year of connecting local artists with the Mankato community, allowing artists to display their creativity.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Goldsmith’s Reunion (GSR) Fine Arts Festival returned for its 20th year of connecting local artists with the Mankato community.

The festival allows artists to display their creativity and tell the special stories behind each art piece, with no admission fee.

William Sumner, a local artist has been working with his wife since their high school art class to create art made from fiber, filtered wool, and paper.

“I enjoy doing shows, talking with people,” said Sumner. “Nobody else does art the way we do. We’ve done shows for you know 35-40 years, and I still enjoy setting up a show and talking to people and getting ideas and carrying on with the business.”

Community members got to enjoy all types of art in the main room within the Mayo Event Center, and in the smaller room, they got to enjoy books from a variety of authors. In the hallway, there was music changing every hour.

“This is not work...it’s a labor of love,” proclaimed Co-Director of the event, Tom Bliese. “It’s a great show. It gives our artists a chance to show their work, and it gives our community a chance to understand, you don’t have to go to Chicago to find good artwork It’s right here! And it’s made by people you know!”

There were over 45 artists at the festival to display their artwork, and all sales went directly to each artist.

“Yeah, the festival is wonderful,” said GSR Festival attendee, Meghan Strait. “It’s actually one of my favorite shows that we come to every year. It has something for everyone. And so, I think that’s really great.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

The Nicollet County Chamber of Commerce and the Nicollet American Legion Post 510 started...
Nicollet kicks off Hometown Holiday, promoting Small Business Saturday
FILE - The Minnesota DNR, City staff will continue to eliminate a total of 75 Ash trees across...
DNR, City of Mankato continue tree removal efforts to prevent spread of EAB
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed Friday by a fellow inmate at the...
MN Officials respond to Chauvin stabbing
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/27/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/27/23