Gustavus women’s basketball excited for season ahead

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus women’s basketball team is off to a 3-0 start this season under 12th year head coach Laurie Kelly.

The team made history last season winning back to back MIAC championships and making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. After getting a taste of what it was like last season the team is ready for more.

“We are still so hungry having three returners I think last year we weren’t disappointed in our season, but we wanted more and so this year we are definitely hungry and we’re going to work harder to get further this year” said senior Emma Kniefel.

Although the team is feeling confidence in their ability to perform after coming off a 26-3 record last season they know a big part in having success this year is staying humble.

“I think one of the things as being college athletes is that when you are really successful in a sport is every year is a different year and you come in and have a new team and so every year isn’t guaranteed to be like the last so I think keeping a level head kind of keeping that open mind and just staying focused on what we can control and working hard I think that is kind of the biggest point” said Kniefel.

The versatility the team brings to the court gets all the players involved.

“The inside outside ability we have if you take away the middle then we have people on the perimeter that will shoot if you’re taking shooters away we are going to get the ball inside” said head coach Laurie Kelly.

“I play on a team where I don’t need to go out and score 20 points a game we have a lot of talent on our team and I think that has taken a lot of pressure off of all of us to be able to just do what we do” said Kniefel.

This year the team added 8 freshman. The leadership of the upperclassmen is making the transition a smooth one.

“I think the tight team chemistry and like I said the culture working hard in the weight room, putting in some extra time has kind of became the gustie way and we are seeing the results on the floor because of it” said Kelly.

The team hits the court next Saturday, December 2nd against Augsburg.

