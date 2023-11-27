MAPS School Board to hold a Work Session on Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board will be holding a Work Session, later in the week

On Thurs., Nov. 30, MAPS will hold a School Board Work Session to discuss the school district’s “sustainability efforts.”

The Work Session will be held at 6:45 p.m., in the Minnesota River room at the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Plaza.

For more information, contact MAPS staff by phone at (507) 387-1868.

