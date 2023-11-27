Your Photos
MAPS School Board to hold a Work Session on Thursday

FILE - On Thurs., Nov. 30, at 6:45 p.m., MAPS will hold a School Board Work Session to discuss...
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board will be holding a Work Session, later in the week

On Thurs., Nov. 30, MAPS will hold a School Board Work Session to discuss the school district’s “sustainability efforts.”

The Work Session will be held at 6:45 p.m., in the Minnesota River room at the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Plaza.

For more information, contact MAPS staff by phone at (507) 387-1868.

