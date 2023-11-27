Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Hockey back at home; Women’s basketball looks to get back in win column

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick sits down with the men’s hockey and...
On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick sits down with the men’s hockey and women's basketball teams.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick sits down with the men’s hockey and women’s basketball teams.

Men’s hockey is back home for a two game series against Michigan Tech after splitting last weeks series with Bemidji State.

Maverick women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column this weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team looks to defend UMAC title this season.
Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball gears up for season ahead
Gustavus women’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start this season.
Gustavus women’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start this season.
Gustavus women’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start this season.
Gustavus women’s basketball excited for season ahead
MSU wins 113-55 over Waldorf.
MSU wins 113-55 over Waldorf.