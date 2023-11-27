Maverick Insider: Hockey back at home; Women’s basketball looks to get back in win column

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Haley McCormick sits down with the men’s hockey and women’s basketball teams.

Men’s hockey is back home for a two game series against Michigan Tech after splitting last weeks series with Bemidji State.

Maverick women’s basketball is looking to get back in the win column this weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.