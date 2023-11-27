Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Officials respond to Chauvin stabbing

Minnesota police and law officials are speaking out after the stabbing incident of Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed Friday by a fellow inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

Chauvin was transferred to the federal prison in August, 2022, to serve federal sentences related to the murder of George Floyd.

Minnesota officials are now speaking out following the attack.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara says that violence against anyone should not be celebrated, regardless of who they are or the circumstances of the attack.

“Any attack like this, against any individual, is not a cause for celebration at all,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “It’s kind of a sobering reminder of, kind of, where we’ve been as a profession -- and all the work we still have to do.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said to the Star Tribune and Washington Post Saturday:

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” said Ellison. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

Chauvin’s lawyer said that he is in stable condition, and that Chauvin is expected to survive the attack.

The Bureau of Prisons says that officials contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate, who was not named, was taken to a hospital.

Chauvin is currently serving a nearly 23 year sentence after killing George Floyd in 2020, and was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s attack happened just days after the the US Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal for his conviction to be overturned.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/27/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/27/23
Minnesota State Patrol said 19 of the crashes involved injuries, 66 involved spin outs, and one...
MN State Patrol responds to over 100 statewide crashes & spinoffs during snowfall
The new Chief of Police will be Chief Pilar Stier, and she will be sworn in during a ceremony...
City of Le Sueur to swear in new Chief of Police
Fire
Good samaritan helps stop house fire in Zumbrota