MN Officials respond to Chauvin stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed Friday by a fellow inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

Chauvin was transferred to the federal prison in August, 2022, to serve federal sentences related to the murder of George Floyd.

Minnesota officials are now speaking out following the attack.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara says that violence against anyone should not be celebrated, regardless of who they are or the circumstances of the attack.

“Any attack like this, against any individual, is not a cause for celebration at all,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “It’s kind of a sobering reminder of, kind of, where we’ve been as a profession -- and all the work we still have to do.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said to the Star Tribune and Washington Post Saturday:

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” said Ellison. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

Chauvin’s lawyer said that he is in stable condition, and that Chauvin is expected to survive the attack.

The Bureau of Prisons says that officials contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate, who was not named, was taken to a hospital.

Chauvin is currently serving a nearly 23 year sentence after killing George Floyd in 2020, and was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s attack happened just days after the the US Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal for his conviction to be overturned.

