MN State Patrol responds to over 100 statewide crashes & spinoffs during snowfall

Minnesota State Patrol said 19 of the crashes involved injuries, 66 involved spin outs, and one semi was jack-knifed.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The weekend’s snowfall caused some slick roads, leading to crashes and spinouts.

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to more than 100 crashes statewide this weekend.

All together, there were 114 crashes from 4 p.m., on Saturday, to 1:30 pm on Sunday.

State Patrol said 19 of the crashes involved injuries, 66 involved spin outs, and one semi was jack-knifed.

