MN State Patrol responds to over 100 statewide crashes & spinoffs during snowfall

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The weekend’s snowfall caused some slick roads, leading to crashes and spinouts.

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to more than 100 crashes statewide this weekend.

All together, there were 114 crashes from 4 p.m., on Saturday, to 1:30 pm on Sunday.

State Patrol said 19 of the crashes involved injuries, 66 involved spin outs, and one semi was jack-knifed.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.