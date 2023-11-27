Nicollet kicks off Hometown Holiday, promoting Small Business Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kicking off the holiday season with a mix of celebration for Small Business Saturday is what the hometown holiday event was all about.

The Nicollet County Chamber of Commerce and the Nicollet American Legion Post 510 started planning in September, to have an event to bring in the holiday season, and to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

“There was quite a quite a rush right away, which was great to see,” said Kimberly Salisbury, Board Member for the Nicollet Chamber of Commerce. “It looks like almost everybody’s had some patronage, so that’s been great. Santa and Mrs. Claus, were a hit, as usual; and we were just really, really pleased to see all the little ones come and take [their] opportunity to speak with Santa.”

The purpose of this free event was to support small business owners in the community.

Community members and children got to enjoy taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. clause, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and ornament decorating.

“Well, there’s a lot of small businesses that work out of their homes and this gives them a chance to set up a display and make people aware, aware of what they have available in their homes,” explained Linda Wills, the President of Nicollet American Legion Post 510. “So, this is a good opportunity for them to set up a table, and tell us all about their small businesses.”

There were 24 vendors, each with a variety of items to showcase, like meat from Compart Duroc, as well as handmade jewelry, wood, and hand towels.

“A lot of the people have various things that they do, hobbies that they sell and its timing is nice for Christmas,” said business owner and Hometown Holiday participant, Jim Compart. “And so Nicolette has been always a very progressive little town. We’ve got a very active Chamber and Lions Club, and they just do a lot for the people in the community.”

Small Business Saturday launched 13 years ago as a campaign from American Express.

