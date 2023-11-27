Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responds to one-vehicle crash

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities responded to a one-vehicle collision with a tree.

According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Tues., Nov. 22, at 10:23 p.m., the crash was found at the intersection of 261st Ave. (CR 14) and MN State Hwy 25 in rural Faxon Township, about two miles north of Belle Plaine.

The driver of the vehicle, Richard Urista, 72, of Jordan, was traveling south on CR 14 in his 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, when the vehicle allegedly drove through a T-intersection.

This allegedly resulted in Urista driving the vehicle off the road, ultimately colliding with a tree in the ditch.

Urista was wearing his seatbelt and, after being assessed by Ridgeview Ambulance, it was determined that his injuries were non-life-threatening, and there was no need for hospital transport.

The pickup truck, however, sustained heavy damage.

Other agencies including the Belle Plaine Police Dept. and Minnesota State Patrol, were also at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

