Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responds to one-vehicle crash

The driver of the vehicle, Richard Urista, 72, was traveling south on CR 14 when his his 2004...
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities responded to a one-vehicle collision with a tree.

According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Tues., Nov. 22, at 10:23 p.m., the crash was found at the intersection of 261st Ave. (CR 14) and MN State Hwy 25 in rural Faxon Township, about two miles north of Belle Plaine.

The driver of the vehicle, Richard Urista, 72, of Jordan, was traveling south on CR 14 in his 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, when the vehicle allegedly drove through a T-intersection.

This allegedly resulted in Urista driving the vehicle off the road, ultimately colliding with a tree in the ditch.

Urista was wearing his seatbelt and, after being assessed by Ridgeview Ambulance, it was determined that his injuries were non-life-threatening, and there was no need for hospital transport.

The pickup truck, however, sustained heavy damage.

Other agencies including the Belle Plaine Police Dept. and Minnesota State Patrol, were also at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - On Thurs., Nov. 30, at 6:45 p.m., MAPS will hold a School Board Work Session to discuss...
MAPS School Board to hold a Work Session on Thursday
Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
The GSR Fine Arts Festival returned for its 20th year of connecting local artists with the...
The GSR Festival returns to Mankato for 20th year
The Nicollet County Chamber of Commerce and the Nicollet American Legion Post 510 started...
Nicollet kicks off Hometown Holiday, promoting Small Business Saturday