Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case

Brad Nagel
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected in the case of Brad Nagel.

Authorities located Nagel’s body Sunday down a steep embankment with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Environmental Learning Center, Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance, Northstar Search and Rescue, Siewert’s Towing, Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and many volunteers for helping to locate Nagel.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Previous Coverage
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to search for Brad Nagel over holiday weekend
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - On Thurs., Nov. 30, at 6:45 p.m., MAPS will hold a School Board Work Session to discuss...
MAPS School Board to hold a Work Session on Thursday
The driver of the vehicle, Richard Urista, 72, was traveling south on CR 14 when his his 2004...
Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responds to one-vehicle crash
The GSR Fine Arts Festival returned for its 20th year of connecting local artists with the...
The GSR Festival returns to Mankato for 20th year
The Nicollet County Chamber of Commerce and the Nicollet American Legion Post 510 started...
Nicollet kicks off Hometown Holiday, promoting Small Business Saturday