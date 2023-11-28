Your Photos
409 DWI arrests made over the holiday

This holiday weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol stayed busy cracking down on intoxicated drivers.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
State patrol says troopers made a total of 409 DWI arrests.That breaks down to 101 DWI arrests on Thanksgiving day, 70 arrests on Black Friday, and 190 arrests during the weekend.

State patrol says troopers made a total of 409 DWI arrests.That breaks down to 101 DWI arrests on Thanksgiving day, 70 arrests on Black Friday, and 190 arrests during the weekend.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says one DWI arrest was made over the holiday weekend, on Friday.

