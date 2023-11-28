BCHS to present ‘Mammoths, Mastodons, and More!’

Your Photos
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is holding an event of mammoth proportions.

On Sat., Dec. 2, the BCHS is hosting “Mammoths, Mastodons, and More!”

In 2022, M. R. Paving & Excavating donated part of a Columbian mammoth tusk and hipbone fragment to the museum’s collection.

Since then, Joyce Dauer also donated a partial hipbone from an American mastodon, found in the same gravel pit in New Ulm as the mammoth’s remains.

The mammoth remains are from a species that lived throughout North America and became extinct by the end of the last ice age.

Kicking off a celebration of these discoveries, the BCHS will hold a family-friendly program that will include activities for children and a display of fossils presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The remains are currently on display at the Brown County Museum in a new display case.

The tusk was recently radiocarbon dated to discover its age and are holding a guessing contest from now until Dec. 2. Whoever guesses the age closest to the radiocarbon date will receive a prize.

BCHS’s “Mammoths, Mastodons, and More!” event will from 10 a.m.-noon.

Following the family-friendly event, there will also be a presentation by the Science Museum staff in BCHS’s Annex building, located at 12 North Broadway Street.

