BECHS to kick off its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society’s (BECHS) is hoping to get folks into the historic holiday spirit.

On Sat., Dec. 2, and Sun., Dec. 3, BECHS will hold its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House.

According to a release from BECHS, the event will involve a lively cast of characters, and an entertaining, self-guided experience as visitors join the Hubbard Family’s Christmas and help solve the mystery of a missing mitten.

The Hubbard House, adorned in Victorian Christmas decor, will offer a special display of mittens, gloves, and muffs.

This is an event for all ages and includes a festive scavenger hunt around the House and Carriage House, live music, and the Holiday Gift Shop.

Admission for Christmas at the Hubbard House is $10 for adults, $7 for BECHS members, and $5 for children ages 5-17.

Children under five are free.

The event will run from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. On Sat. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

BECHS encourages buying tickets in advance.

For ticket reservations and more information, visit BECHS online, or call the History Center at (507) 345-5566.

