Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BECHS to kick off its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House

BECHS will hold its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House. This event, which is...
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society’s (BECHS) is hoping to get folks into the historic holiday spirit.

On Sat., Dec. 2, and Sun., Dec. 3, BECHS will hold its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House.

According to a release from BECHS, the event will involve a lively cast of characters, and an entertaining, self-guided experience as visitors join the Hubbard Family’s Christmas and help solve the mystery of a missing mitten.

The Hubbard House, adorned in Victorian Christmas decor, will offer a special display of mittens, gloves, and muffs.

This is an event for all ages and includes a festive scavenger hunt around the House and Carriage House, live music, and the Holiday Gift Shop.

Admission for Christmas at the Hubbard House is $10 for adults, $7 for BECHS members, and $5 for children ages 5-17.

Children under five are free.

The event will run from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. On Sat. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

BECHS encourages buying tickets in advance.

For ticket reservations and more information, visit BECHS online, or call the History Center at (507) 345-5566.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night

Latest News

FILE - Tuesday’s stop in Mankato includes projects like the replacement of Armstrong Hall and...
State Senate Capital Investment Committee to visit Mankato on Tuesday
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Multi-car collision on Hwy 169 kills St. Peter man
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/28/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/28/23
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Hwy 169, which caused a separate rear-end...
Multi-car collision on Hwy 169 kills St. Peter man