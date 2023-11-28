Your Photos
Bethany Lutheran College announces several program changes for next fall

Starting in the fall of 2024, Bethany Lutheran College is dropping several majors and minors, including American Studies, History, Social Studies, and Theatre.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College has announced several program adjustments in the coming years.

Starting in the fall of 2024, Bethany Lutheran College is dropping several majors and minors, including American Studies, History, Social Studies, and Theatre.

Philosophy Global and Cross-Cultural Studies minors are also getting cut.

Additionally, the college will discontinue its offering of Latin and Norwegian language courses.

According to the college, these changes are due to low enrollment and cost considerations.

A letter was sent to current and former Bethany Lutheran College students.

The changes impact five students majoring in theater and 3 majoring in History.

Which they say is about 1.25 percent of the student body.

A teach-out plan will be provided for those students.

The College highlights that a reduced number of History and Theatre courses will continue to be taught as general education offerings

None of these changes will result in layoffs of any full-time Bethany employees.

Bethany’s President, Dr. Gene Pfeifer, is meeting with impacted students in a Town Hall format today to answer their questions.

While KEYC News Now reporters reached out to several people who could potentially be impacted by the Board of Regent’s decision, a response has yet to be made.

