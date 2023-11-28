Your Photos
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.”

According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says.

Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900.

Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

An email seeking comment was sent to Chopt Creative Salad Co., a chain with more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.

Cozzi’s attorney said Tuesday that she does not want to comment further.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

