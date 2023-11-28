Le Sueur swears in first Latina police chief

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the city of Le Sueur made history by swearing in Minnesota’s first Latina police chief.

During a ceremony inside the Le Sueur-Henderson High School, Police Chief Pilar Stier swore to lead Le Sueur police department. She says this is something she has been looking forward to.

“I want to give back. That’s what I’ve been missing for many years. Is that community connection and that community engagement and I’m very excited to be able to do that in this position with the officers that I have already established that with their community,” said Stier.

Several city and state officials spoke at the ceremony, including current Le Sueur Mayor Shawn Kirby and the Minnesota Department of public Safety commissioner.

Police chiefs from St. Peter and New Prague were also part of the interview panel. 17 applicants were ultimately narrowed down to Chief Stier.

“Pilar stood out for us. She came very highly recommended. She has a long history of service in the law enforcement community in the state with the state patrol a lot of leadership and training throughout the state working with multiple agencies. She comes from a unique background and brings a unique perspective to the profession,” said Joe Roby.

Prior to the position she spent a little over two decades working with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Community members are also celebrating her new position.

“I will not disappoint. I’m just very excited that everybody’s here and just the community support and to see who my network is, which is the community, the city of wastewater and my fellow officers and just people that I worked with for the last 20 years,” said Stier.

Police Chief Stier says she is excited to start her journey in Le Sueur. Her first day is this Wednesday.

