Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Le Sueur swears in first Latina police chief

On Monday, the city of Le Sueur made history by swearing in Minnesota’s first Latina police chief.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the city of Le Sueur made history by swearing in Minnesota’s first Latina police chief.

During a ceremony inside the Le Sueur-Henderson High School, Police Chief Pilar Stier swore to lead Le Sueur police department. She says this is something she has been looking forward to.    

“I want to give back. That’s what I’ve been missing for many years. Is that community connection and that community engagement and I’m very excited to be able to do that in this position with the officers that I have already established that with their community,” said Stier.

Several city and state officials spoke at the ceremony, including current Le Sueur Mayor Shawn Kirby and the Minnesota Department of public Safety commissioner.

Police chiefs from St. Peter and New Prague were also part of the interview panel. 17 applicants were ultimately narrowed down to Chief Stier.  

“Pilar stood out for us. She came very highly recommended. She has a long history of service in the law enforcement community in the state with the state patrol a lot of leadership and training throughout the state working with multiple agencies. She comes from a unique background and brings a unique perspective to the profession,” said Joe Roby.

Prior to the position she spent a little over two decades working with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Community members are also celebrating her new position.  

“I will not disappoint. I’m just very excited that everybody’s here and just the community support and to see who my network is, which is the community, the city of wastewater and my fellow officers and just people that I worked with for the last 20 years,” said Stier.

Police Chief Stier says she is excited to start her journey in Le Sueur. Her first day is this Wednesday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 169 southbound just south of highways 22 & 99 in St Peter.
Serious crash on Highway 169 in St. Peter
This holiday weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol stayed busy cracking down on intoxicated...
409 DWI arrests made over the holiday
This holiday weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol stayed busy cracking down on intoxicated...
409 DWI arrests made over the holiday
Natalie Hudson's Swearing in ceremony
New MN Chief Justice, Assoc. Justice sworn in