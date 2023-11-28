Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested near Wabasha

(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota DNR confirmed Monday, a deer harvested near Wabasha during opening weekend of firearms season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR said the adult male deer was shot in an area where hunters were required to have their deer tested for CWD, a disease that can lead to progressive losses of body condition or even death.

With the new discovery, the DNR said it will proceed with three years of testing to help determine the prevalence of the disease in the area.

As of Monday, 236 deer have tested positive of the more than 130,000 that have been tested.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night

Latest News

On Sat., Dec. 2. The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will present an event of mammoth...
BCHS to present ‘Mammoths, Mastodons, and More!’
BECHS will hold its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House. This event, which is...
BECHS to kick off its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House
FILE - Tuesday’s stop in Mankato includes projects like the replacement of Armstrong Hall and...
State Senate Capital Investment Committee to visit Mankato on Tuesday
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Multi-car collision on Hwy 169 kills St. Peter man
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/28/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/28/23