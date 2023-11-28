Missing: Norberto Aguirre of Saint Paul

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Paul Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating Norberto Aguirre, 48. Aguirre left his workplace at Tinucci’s restaurant in Newport around 3:00 p.m. Nov. 23.

Aguirre was last seen wearing a Tinucci’s work shirt and black pants. He drives a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander with Minnesota plate JTS298.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Norberto Aguirre, age 48, please call 911 or the Saint Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.