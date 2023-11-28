Multi-car collision on Hwy 169 kills St. Peter man

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., Monday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a failure to yield caused the collision.

Officials say Judith Gardner, 86, of St. Peter was driving northbound on Hwy. 169 when she tried to turn left onto South Washington Ave.

Daniel Kelley, 38, of Chanhassen, was traveling southbound when the two vehicles collided. Officials say Kelley sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardner’s injuries are listed as life-threatening.

The passenger in her vehicle, 79-year-old Robert Gardner, also of St. Peter, died at the scene.

The collision resulted in a separate rear-end crash after a vehicle had to abruptly brake to avoid the scene. No injuries were reported in that accident.

