New MN Chief Justice, Assoc. Justice sworn in

Natalie Hudson's Swearing in ceremony
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Natalie Hudson was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday, making her the first person of color to be appointed to the position.

“Today’s ceremony is also a celebration of all those who have fought tirelessly against the barriers of race, gender, and prejudice to create a judiciary and legal system that mirrors the rich tapestry of our society,” said Hudson.

Hudson began serving on the state’s Court of Appeals in 2002, and was appointed as an associate justice for the state Supreme Court in 2015.

During Monday’s ceremony, friends, family, and colleagues lauded the newly appointed justice for a noteworthy career.

“The responsibility that comes with being a first is to be visible and, whenever possible, to open the window of opportunity for others,” said Vanne Owens Hayes, the former Dean of Students at the University of Minnesota and a friend of Hudson’s.

Hudson takes the place of Lorie Gildea, who retired on October 1.

Her elevation opened a slot for a new associate justice, one that Karl Procaccini was also sworn in Monday to fill.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be with you all today to be part of this court and to do all that I can do to ensure that the Minnesota Supreme Court continues its history of progress, independence, and integrity,” said Procaccini.

Procaccini becomes the first Muslim person to serve on the court.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

