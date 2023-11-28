New Ulm hopeful Highway 14 expansion paves way for more growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 14 project finished up at an ideal time for travelers and businesses alike.

Last week’s opening not only meant that holiday traffic could use the route just in time for Thanksgiving, but the weekend’s Small Business Saturday in New Ulm could also benefit from ease of access.

Business owners in New Ulm say that newfound accessibility gave local shopping a welcome boost, and they expect the growth to continue into the holiday season.

“They have a lot of customers from Mankato and they found their way here even during the construction. So that’s really positive to see. So it really makes sense, I think it’a logical to think that with Highway 14 being open it’s now quicker and easier and safer to get to New Ulm, I think it wll lead to an increase in traffic.”

Alongside a boost to local businesses, the city also expects to see New Ulm’s industrial sector get a boost from the new highway.

“It really will just help our trucking industry and any transportation needs that our community has, to have a four-lane all the way to Rochester is definitely, we’re very grateful.”

Meanwhile the New Ulm city council has approved even more projects.

Spring of 2024 will see the start of a complete reconstruction of 20th South Street from Broadway Street to the Minnesota River.

The city will also be working with MnDOT on a roundabout at North Highland Avenue and Highway 14.

City officials say that moving from one project to the next gives a feeling of progress, as organizations continue to work to improve the city.

“Relief, I guess, that we got one big thing done and we’re moving to the next project. But ultimately we’re creating those safety improvements for the roadway and the roadway users and users within our city that use that corridoor and intersection and making it safe for all users, not just getting vehicles through.”

