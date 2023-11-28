Plenty of sunshine, warmer temps ahead

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. The warmest day will be Wednesday, with highs reaching the 40s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. We are watching a potential system that could bring some light rain and/or snow showers at some point this weekend. After that, our long-range models are hinting the temperatures will be above average through the first week of December.

A warm front is moving in from the Dakotas and will make it about halfway across Minnesota by late this afternoon. East of the front, especially east of I-35, highs will be limited to the mid to upper 20s. In the Mankato area, highs will reach the low 30s. Further west, especially west of US Highway 71, highs could climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

By Wednesday, that front will have moved all the way across Minnesota, bringing us our warmest day of the week. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s on Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will slip through late Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing high temperatures back into the mid to upper 30s for the rest of the week.

We are keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring some scattered light rain and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re still several days away, and there is quite a bit of uncertainty in regard to where this system is going to track, but at this point, it does not look like we will be dealing with significant snow. Other than the system, the weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

After the weekend, long-range models are hinting at warmer than average temperatures in the 40s as we head into the first week of December.

