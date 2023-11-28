Your Photos
Rock Bottom Guitarworks on top

Rock Bottom Guitarworks serves as a local resource for our music community to keep on strumming for years to come.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local music enthusiast has taken his passion for guitars to a new space on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Logan Burns sees the potential in even the oldest of guitars and he hopes Rock Bottom Guitarworks serves as a local resource for our music community to keep on strumming for years to come.

You can find Rock Bottom Guitarworks at 1055 1/2 Madison Avenue in Mankato.

