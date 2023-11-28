Serious crash on Highway 169 in St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A serious crash tonight on Highway 169 in St Peter closed the road for several hours.

The crash happened on Highway 169 southbound just south of highways 22 & 99 in St Peter.

By 5:30 tonight, a detour was in place. The road reopened within the hour.

So far, there is no official word on what happened.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.