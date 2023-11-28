Your Photos
Serious crash on Highway 169 in St. Peter

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A serious crash tonight on Highway 169 in St Peter closed the road for several hours.

The crash happened on Highway 169 southbound just south of highways 22 & 99 in St Peter.

By 5:30 tonight, a detour was in place. The road reopened within the hour.

So far, there is no official word on what happened.

