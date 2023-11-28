Your Photos
Slightly warmer temperatures on the way

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/28/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cold conditions give way to more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.

Another chilly start to the day today with single digit temperatures across the region. The good news is, we have a little relief on the way. Temperatures will warm to the mid 30s this afternoon as a warm front makes its way through the area. By tomorrow, highs will reach the mid 40s. For the rest of the week, temperatures will linger in the mid 30s, which is right about average for this season.

Another fairly windy day is expected today with wind speeds in the 15-20mph range, gusting higher. Wind chill values will remain low through the day even as temperatures climb to a more pleasant level.

Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week, with a decent amount of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend, we may see our next precipitation chance, likely in the form of a rain/snow mix but the details are still very uncertain as of now.

