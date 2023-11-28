Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small plane crash-landed Tuesday morning on a busy north metro highway.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 10:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) near West Broadway Avenue.

Police say the plane was approaching Crystal Airport and lost power mid-air. The pilot then made an emergency landing about 2.5 miles northwest of the airport.

The plane clipped several power lines on its way down before colliding with a car. The driver and pilot suffered minor injuries.

“The fact that [the pilot] impacted one vehicle and was able to put the aircraft down ... is probably a testament to his skills as a pilot,” said Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

