State Senate Capital Investment Committee to visit Mankato on Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A state senate committee is visiting Greater Mankato on Tuesday, as part of a three-day trip throughout southern Minnesota.

The visit is meant to allow members of the state Senate Capital Investment Committee to learn more about planned projects that need funding.

Today’s stop in Mankato includes projects like the replacement of Armstrong Hall and the renewal of the Riverfront Park Regional Access.

Caswell Park in North Mankato will also receive a visit for requested improvements to the park.

Other local cities the Committee plans to visit today include Le Sueur, Eagle Lake and Waseca.

On Wednesday, the committee will go east into the Austin, Faribault and Rochester area.

