Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

VINE Adult Community Center to hold holiday Art-on-the-Cart Sale

Holiday shoppers looking for something with an artistic flair need not look any further than...
Holiday shoppers looking for something with an artistic flair need not look any further than The VINE Adult Community Center.
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holiday shoppers looking for something with an artistic flair need not look any further than The VINE Adult Community Center.

Shoppers may buy handmade holiday items from local artists at the VINE Adult Community Center.

VINE’s Art-on-the-Cart will showcase handcrafted items, such as watercolor and acrylic paintings, photos, soap, scarves, mittens, bags, wooden toys, jewelry, Christmas decor, and ornaments.

The Art-on-the-Cart and 5th Floor Gallery Holiday Sale will be open Mon.-Fri. between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28-December 15. A part of the proceeds will help VINE’s art programming.

For more information about VINE’s Art-on-the-Cart can be found online, or by calling (507) 387-1666.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night

Latest News

Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Starting in the fall of 2024, Bethany Lutheran College is dropping several majors and minors,...
Bethany Lutheran College announces several program changes for next fall
On Sat., Dec. 2. The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will present an event of mammoth...
BCHS to present ‘Mammoths, Mastodons, and More!’
BECHS will hold its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House. This event, which is...
BECHS to kick off its annual Christmas at the Historic R.D. Hubbard House