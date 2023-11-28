VINE Adult Community Center to hold holiday Art-on-the-Cart Sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holiday shoppers looking for something with an artistic flair need not look any further than The VINE Adult Community Center.

Shoppers may buy handmade holiday items from local artists at the VINE Adult Community Center.

VINE’s Art-on-the-Cart will showcase handcrafted items, such as watercolor and acrylic paintings, photos, soap, scarves, mittens, bags, wooden toys, jewelry, Christmas decor, and ornaments.

The Art-on-the-Cart and 5th Floor Gallery Holiday Sale will be open Mon.-Fri. between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28-December 15. A part of the proceeds will help VINE’s art programming.

For more information about VINE’s Art-on-the-Cart can be found online, or by calling (507) 387-1666.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.