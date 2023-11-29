Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

10,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in Fargo

Maurice Haymon
Maurice Haymon(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in the Cass County Jail after investigators uncovered more than 4 pounds of suspected M30 fentanyl pills and cash during a traffic stop on the interstate.

Maurice Haymon is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say authorities were monitoring Haymon for an ongoing narcotics investigation and learned that he left Minneapolis and was heading toward Fargo. On November 24, an officer spotted Haymon driving over the posted speed limit and pulled him over on I-94 near 25th Street in Fargo.

The trooper conducting the traffic stop noticed a strong odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, according to the arrest record. During the search, 4 pounds and 11 ounces of M30 fentanyl pills were discovered. Based on the weight, authorities suspect more than 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

Haymon is also accused of having ecstasy pills, a small amount of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with residue and $2,421 in cash.

Court records say Haymon denied knowledge of any narcotics in the vehicle and said the cash was from winnings at the casino in Mahnomen, Minnesota. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Robinson, dubbed Minnesota's Master Male Vocalist by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and...
Minnesota music legend, Robert Robinson, to take the stage in New Ulm Dec. 9
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Minnesota law enforcement is expected to begin using a new method of roadside impairment...
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
Minnesota law enforcement is expected to begin using a new method of roadside impairment...
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month