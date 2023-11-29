40s wont last, but it’ll still be nice

While today will be, by far, our warmest day of the week, temperatures will remain around or above average through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. After a pleasant day with highs in the 40s, a cold front will blast across the region tonight, knocking high temps back into the mid to upper 30s for Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend and through most of next week, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s likely. While the 10 Day Forecast is mostly dry, we are keeping an eye on a couple of small, fast-moving systems that could bring scattered light rain and/or snow showers this weekend into early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. That’s about 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.

A cold front will move across our region tonight, bringing slightly cooler weather for the rest of the week. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 30s.

We are tracking a system that has the potential to bring some light rain/snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is some uncertainty regarding the placement and timing of this system, but at this time, I think precipitation amounts will be light and this will not be a high impact event by any means. Other than that, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our current dry pattern is expected to continue through most of next week with above-average high temps in the upper 30s to 40s likely.

