Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright
Cannabis Plant
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99