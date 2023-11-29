Comfortably cool temperatures today

With last night’s warm front, we’re seeing warmer than normal temperatures today.

This morning, we started the day off with temperatures much more pleasant than the single digits we were treated to the last few days. Later this afternoon, temperatures will warm up to about 10 degrees warmer than what we would normally expect. Highs will reach the mid 40s for most, with some approaching the 50 degree mark.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain fairly seasonable and pleasant, with highs in the mid 30s.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the week, before we move into a more gloomy weekend. Overcast skies are expected Saturday and most of Sunday. We are tracking the chance for some scattered rain and/or snow showers starting later in the day Saturday lasting until potentially Monday. As of now, this system doesn’t look to be impressive, and rain/snow totals will likely be light. The exact timing and track of this smaller system is still very uncertain as of now.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.