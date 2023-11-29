Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash

Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 14 is open again as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 14 on Stockton Hill near Winona is shutdown because of a crash.

The Winona Police Department said in a Facebook post to take an alternative route either to or from the city of Winona.

The agency goes on to say the highway is congested with emergency vehicles in a tight and curvy area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting the closure is between Ridge View Road and Pumpkin Road.

You can check the Minnesota 511 map by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Last week, the 2nd Annual Renville County Sheriff’s Office Food Drive concluded, bringing in...
Renville Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates success as 2nd Annual Food Shelf Drive concludes
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/29/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/29/23
What are “good-hearted, non-cash-carrying folks” supposed to do when they cross paths with one...
Salvation Army: ‘No Cash? No problem!’
The Senate Committee spent a part of Tuesday visiting Mankato for four proposed projects.
MN Senators visit Mankato to discuss next year’s bonding bill