Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Information sought in active Mankato homicide investigation

Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for help in an investigation related to the October...
Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for help in an investigation related to the October murder of 27-year-old Buay Duer Juk. A witness described the potential suspect as a 6′2″ man with a thin build, around 160 lbs., wearing black clothing with his hood up.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for help in an investigation related to the October murder of 27-year-old Buay Duer Juk.

According to law enforcement, Juk was killed on the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive just after midnight on Sat., Oct. 28.

Responding officers found Juk with several gunshot wounds, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made to date, but a witness described a potential suspect as a 6′2″ man with a thin build, around 160 lbs., wearing black clothing with his hood up.

Public Safety asks anyone with information to call 911 or dispatch.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Minnesota law enforcement is expected to begin using a new method of roadside impairment...
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
Minnesota law enforcement is expected to begin using a new method of roadside impairment...
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
Last week, the 2nd Annual Renville County Sheriff’s Office Food Drive concluded, bringing in...
Renville Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates success as 2nd Annual Food Shelf Drive concludes
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/29/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/29/23