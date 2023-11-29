Information sought in active Mankato homicide investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for help in an investigation related to the October murder of 27-year-old Buay Duer Juk.

According to law enforcement, Juk was killed on the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive just after midnight on Sat., Oct. 28.

Responding officers found Juk with several gunshot wounds, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made to date, but a witness described a potential suspect as a 6′2″ man with a thin build, around 160 lbs., wearing black clothing with his hood up.

Public Safety asks anyone with information to call 911 or dispatch.

