Minnesota music legend, Robert Robinson, to take the stage in New Ulm Dec. 9

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - There are already so many options for Christmas concerts this holiday season. However, there is only one venue that has legendary Minnesota crooner, Robert Robinson, taking the stage.

Robinson, dubbed Minnesota’s Master Male Vocalist by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Minnesota’s Best Male Vocalist by CityPages, will appear on Sat., Dec. 9, at New Ulm’s State Street Theatre.

Robinson has sung with iconic music legends such as Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, and Jermaine Jackson.

Tickets and pricing are available by visiting State Street, Hy-Vee and the Chamber, in New Ulm, calling (507) 359-0999 or by emailing the venue.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.