Minnesota River gets the win over Fairmont

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River wins 14-0 against Fairmont Tuesday night. Minnesota River’s Diego Hettig and Drew Simonette both with hat tricks tonight.

Minnesota River plays next Friday, December 1st against New Prague at 7:15 p.m. at the LeSueur Community Center.

Fairmont plays next Thursday, November 30th against Waseca at 7:00 p.m. at the MC Fair-Martin County Arena.

