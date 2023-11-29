Minnesota River gets the win over Fairmont
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River wins 14-0 against Fairmont Tuesday night. Minnesota River’s Diego Hettig and Drew Simonette both with hat tricks tonight.
Minnesota River plays next Friday, December 1st against New Prague at 7:15 p.m. at the LeSueur Community Center.
Fairmont plays next Thursday, November 30th against Waseca at 7:00 p.m. at the MC Fair-Martin County Arena.
